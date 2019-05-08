From left: Members of the Chicago Cubs mob Kris Bryant #17 (center) after he hit the game-winning three run home run in the bottom of the 9th inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on May 07, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Image Credit: AFP

Chicago: The Chicago Cubs say they are investigating a fan using what appeared to be an offensive hand gesture associated with racism behind a black television reporter who was on the air.

The reporter was Doug Glanville, a former major league outfielder who played three seasons for the Cubs.

Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney said in a statement on Wednesday that the incident occurred during Tuesday night’s game between the Miami Marlins and Chicago at Wrigley Field. He says a person made the gesture, while Glanville was working for NBC Sports Chicago.

Kenney says: “Such ignorant and repulsive behaviour is not tolerated at Wrigley Field. We are reviewing the incident thoroughly because no one should be subjected to this type of offensive behaviour.”