Edmonton: Sidney Crosby isn’t about to let the younger stars of the game pass him by.

It was vintage Crosby on Tuesday night as he made a slick move through two defenders, skated through the slot and lifted a backhander into the net at 2:12 of overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 6-5 victory over Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

“I’m not changing the way I play,” Crosby said.

Crosby opened the scoring in the first period and his second goal of the season was the winner. Crosby moved from the left boards, slipped the puck through a defender’s legs, moved past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot and lifted a backhand shot over Talbot’s glove for the win.

“I’m going out there every night to try and create things, and come up with big plays when they’re needed,” Crosby said. “I’m not any different than (McDavid) is as far as understanding my responsibility, and wanting to be at my best.”

— AP