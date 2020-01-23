Pakistan's Babar Azam and Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad pose with T20 series 2020 trophy. Image Credit: Reuters

Lahore: Zaheer Abbas, the former President of the ICC, on Thursday said that the visit of Bangladesh is a step forward for the complete resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

“Our country is on right track to stage international cricket and to host foreign teams in a best possible way “, he said on the eve of the first of three T20s between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Gadaffi stadium.

The former Pakistan captain said: “The visit of Bangladesh side has its own importance in many ways and it will help in restoring the confidence of the visiting side to come again for playing a two-Test series in coming months”.

The former Test cricketer said it was positive sign that foreign teams have started visiting Pakistan and by that way the country is re-establishing its reputation as a country, which is safe to hold international cricket events on regular basis. “With international cricket being played in Pakistan, a new era of cricket has begun in the country, which is evident from the successful tour of the Sri Lankan team after a gap of almost one decade and with the matches of the Pakistan Super League,” he said.

Abbas added that playing at home will add to the confidence of Pakistani players, who will be eager to display their talent and technique in front of their own fans.

“The tour of Bangladesh team will definitely add to Pakistan’s respect and prestige for staging international cricket as the visits of the foreign teams always prove as confidence building measures,” he said. “It will help in bringing back more international cricket in near future.”