Yuvraj Singh Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: The Expo 2020 Dubai Cricket tournament is heading towards a fitting finale with India’s Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi of Pakistan — two of the biggest crowd-pullers of the game — expected to grace the final on January 31 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The third edition of this annual tournament, which focuses on the importance of collaboration and working in partnership, in line with Expo’s Better Together strategy, had commenced in November 2019. Altogether 32 teams from Expo’s consultants and contractors have participated and they have been battling it out to lift the trophy for the 2019-20 edition. The organisers are giving away 10,000 free tickets to make the event a well-attended affair.

Yuvraj and Afridi, who have always enthralled cricket fans around the world through their aggressive knocks, have been chosen purely due their huge fan following they have here. Afridi is even now the darling of Sharjah Stadium fans while Yuvraj, who steered India to World Cup triumph in 2011, is an inspiration for young and old. The joy they have given to through their six-hitting abilities lives in the mind of everyone. Afridi even held the world record for most sixes in ODI cricket. He also had once hit an ODI century in 37 deliveries and Yuvraj has to his credit the record of hitting six sixes in an over.

The Expo 2020 tournament players will get a chance meet and interact with the stars. The final will see CoEx Project Team (representing the Dubai Exhibition Centre) face off against last year’s runners-up Laing O’Rourke.

Fans can apply for free tickets and find more information about the match, which will follow the popular Twenty20 format on https://www.expo2020dubai.com/campaigns/cricket