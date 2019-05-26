New Zealand paceman picks up West Indies as the team to watch out for

New Zealand allrounder Lockie Ferguson rates the West Indies quite highly. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Kolkata: While exuding confidence that New Zealand will remain as consistent as they have been at the World Cup in the recent past, pacer Lockie Ferguson believes there are too many ‘dark horses’ this time around, which makes the job much more difficult in the showpiece event beginning May 30.

The Black Caps have remained consistent in the last four-five editions of the World Cup and even reached their maiden final in the last edition where they lost to Australia.

“I think the World Cup is one of those competitions where your record going into the World Cup doesn’t count a lot,” Ferguson said in an interview.

“New Zealand have a pretty impressive history at the World Cup and I am sure this year too, we will do really well. But there are lot of dark horses going into the World Cup,” said Ferguson, who will be making his first appearance at the prestigious quadrennial event.

Ferguson picked West Indies as a team to look out for in the showpiece event.

“West Indies have been playing some exceptional cricket. They have been doing well in the IPL as well but one day cricket is a lot different to T20,” the 27-year old said.

New Zealand gave a good account of themselves in the first warm-up match against India, winning by six wickets with more than 10 overs to spare.

“India and England at home are dangerous and the West Indies are the ones to look out for. Of course, the Black Caps too,” he said.

Talking about the shorter boundaries in England and Wales and chances of the World Cup witnessing some huge totals being put up, Ferguson said it’s tough for fast bowlers bowling at the death, but at the same time rewarding too.

“You take the good and bad with them. It’s tough for sure bowling at the death on small grounds with good wickets. But it’s the job we signed up for and if you can put damage control at those times, it means that you are chasing down less runs.

“As fast bowlers, we are done with the pleasure of bowling at the death. It’s tough but at the same time taking their wickets, getting them out at crucial times makes it that much more exciting,” said Ferguson, who has had a productive 2018-19 season, in which he got his career-best figures of 5/45 against Pakistan.

He had a total of 25 wickets with a bowling average of 22.48 in the season.