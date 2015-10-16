London: England international Sarah Taylor will make history this weekend, when she becomes the first woman to play men’s grade cricket in Australia.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper will represent Northern Districts against Port Adelaide in South Australia’s premier men’s competition.

“I had no idea that I would be the first woman to play at this level in Australia, but I am sure that I won’t be the last,” said the veteran of eight Tests, 98 One Day Internationals and 73 Twenty20s for England.

“I have grown up playing boys cricket at Brighton College and more recently in the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) men’s premier league, so I am used to playing with the guys.”

Taylor has already signed to play for Adelaide Strikers in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Big Bash League this winter, and is also currently playing 50-over women’s state cricket.