“It was both things — a little bit of an insight to their players and some important information to looking forward to tomorrow’s game,” New Zealand vice-captain Satterthwaite said. “We had obviously a successful series against them in Queenstown leading into this, it gives the group a lot of confidence, both with the bat and ball. But we know that it’s obviously a one-off match in the World Cup cricket — and the series will mean nothing if you bat for zero. So, we will use that information to our benefit where we can and then outside of that, we got to make sure that we turn up and perform tomorrow.

“I think we have to take confidence. It’s not every day that you beat a really quality Indian side for one. So, there’s certainly a huge amount of confidence that we can take out of that. And I think probably the way that we played the spinners, in particular and the confidence we can gain from that — like we can take into this game and that’s the nice part about having played them. “But we’ve got to make sure that we turn up and can execute our skills and if we do that, you know, it gets us to be in a strong position.”