New Zealand batting coach Craig McMillan hailed Kane’s innings under tough conditions. “Kane makes it look easier at times. Guys who have been out there will realise how difficult it is but such is the class of the man. At times, he makes it look ridiculously easier to make it pretty hard for Pakistan despite being very disciplined in their approach today. The sequence and help from the surface, and some turn there for Yasir Shah and Bilal (Asif) as well. They stuck to their task pretty well today,” said McMillan, who was also elated with the role Nicholls played in taking the side out of trouble.