Birmingham: The India-England match will be titled #OneDay4Children in support of ICC Cricket 4 Good and UNICEF’s joint fundraising efforts supporting children across the globe. So the pre-match press conference had a lot of drama associated with it. Three young cricket-mad children have been appointed as ‘Playground Pundits’ and the kids were asked to manage Indian captain Virat Kohli and England captain Eoin Morgan’s pre-match press conferences.

A boy named Edward presented the captains to the media. “Hello everyone. We're the Playground Pundits, and we're taking over tomorrow's match to help raise money for children. I'm Edward, and I'll be your media manager for today. I'm very excited to introduce India's captain Virat Kohli, he said before the India press conference and also before the start of England match introducing England skipper Eoin Morgan

A young girl named Neha asked both Kohli and Morgan on how excited are they to be playing this match. Kohli after seeking permission from Edward on whether he can sit, said: “Neha. Thank you for the lovely question. We are excited. It's a very special occasion, the first time that it's been done, and we're very proud that we're a part of such a special game, and we're very excited, and I hope all of you are excited to watch as well.