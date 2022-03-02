Dubai: Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli will play his 100th Test match as he turns out against Sri Lanka at Mohali on Friday. Playing 100 Tests is a no mean feat and will become the 11th player to join the exclusive club in Indian cricket. When we look at the success achieved on the cricket field and beyond, it also means plenty of hard work that has gone in to reach the pinnacle of glory.

Former Indian all-rounder Sridharan Sriram, a spin consultant with Australian cricket team and batting and spin coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore, spoke at length on what makes Virat Kohli along with Steve Smith as special batters in world cricket, while calling AB de Villiers a freak and natural player.

Kohli and Smith’s work ethics, the exceptional drive to become the world’s best and their mental strength makes them special. “Kohli has an exceptional drive and desire to be the world’s best. And you can see that in the way he trains, the way he handles himself and the way he leads a disciplined lifestyle in terms of what he eats and so on is amazing. Same goes with Smith,” said Sriram.

Kohli’s will to win is evident in the aggressive way he plays the game and to reach it, he has done many sacrifices since he made his debut in One Day Internationals in 2008 and then the Tests in 2011. Despite his talents, it is common knowledge now that he slept almost on an empty stomach to reduce his weight and get fitter. Since then his unsatiated desire for fitness brought in some strong fitness benchmarks like the Yo-Yo tests and 2-km time trial in order to be eligible to be selected for the Indian team.

Kohli also showed the soft side behind his aggressive trait when he showed support to Smith during the 2019 World Cup at the Kia Oval. Smith was booed for his role as a captain of the ball-tampering controversy. Indian skipper Kohli, who was batting, looked up towards that section of the fans and gestured to clap while pointing towards Smith. The Indian skipper also did the same when Smith walked past, with both players shaking hands.

The results that the team achieved when he was the captain is a proof to his fitness regime. Kohli stepped in as Test captain for the first time in place of an injured MS Dhoni in Adelaide in December 2014, and made an instant impact. After scoring 115 in the first innings of the first Test, he led India’s chase of 364 with an attacking 141 although India ultimately fell short by 48 runs. But the new skipper was lauded for his courage to go for a win, not a draw. “I told the guys last night that whatever target it was, we were going to chase it,” he said.

Records showed that Kohli has scored 5,864 runs at an average of 54.80 with 20 centuries in 68 Tests as captain, way above his record when he was not a captain which read 2,098 runs at an average of 41.13 with seven hundreds in 31 Tests. A phenomenal conversion rate in terms of centuries.

Kohli with 58.62 percentage ranks as the fourth among the most successful Test captains in win ratio. The top three being Steve Waugh (71.93%), Don Bradman (62.50%), Ricky Ponting (62.34%). The only non-Australian.

