Holders West Indies take on South Africa in a Group 1 Super 12s game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium. Follow live updates here…

02:58PM



West Indies lose second wicket as Pooran, 12, tries to hit Maharaj through the line but ends up in David Miller's hands in the deep. Gayle in an unaccustomed position of No.4 but hopefully, they will not undo the good work of their openers. WI 89/2

02:54PM



South Africa's Keshav Maharaj Image Credit: AFP

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj gives SA the breakthrough as Lewis, 56, fails to get the elevation to a flatter delivery. West Indies 73/1 and Nicholas Pooran comes out at No.3. Can he deliver today?

02:50PM



02:44PM



West Indies' Evin Lewis plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and West Indies Image Credit: AFP

Arise Evin Lewis. A wonderful 50 off 32 deliveries and it comes with a six off Tabraiz Shamsi, the No.1 ranked T20 bowler, over mid-wicket. Simmons plays the sheet anchor as WI reach 65/0 at halfway mark. Just the start they needed but the champions need to build on this.

02:35PM



Evin Lewis frees his arms for his second six, this time off Markram. Nortje, coming in for Rabada is on the money and induces an edge from Simmons but is dropped by the wicketkeeper Hienrich Klassen. WI 43/0 after powerplay.

02:21PM



Evin Lewis takes Rabada's attempted yorker on the full to hit the first six of the game over long off. West Indies 18/0 after four overs but they will not mind the sedate start.

02:15PM



South Africa's Quinton De Kock and teammate Lungi Ngidi Image Credit: AFP

It's been a quiet start by West Indies openers Simmons and Lewis. There is, however, a buzz as to what could be the reason behind Quinton de Kock's pullout due to 'personal reasons', with suggestions that he may not have wanted to take the knee with the rest of the team members before the game. Incidentally, De Kock did not participate in the symbolic gesture against racism during their Abu Dhabi opener.

02:14PM



West Indies' Kieron Pollard speaks with his teammate Obed McCoy Image Credit: AFP

02:06PM



01:49PM



West Indies, on their team list, are showing Chris Gayle in the opener's slot along with Evin Lewis, shuffling the experienced Lendl Simmons. Looks a prudent move to restore the Universe Boss to his customary position.

01:48PM



TEAM NEWS

South Africa start on the backfoot as Quinton de Kock have opted out of the game due to personal reasons, making way for young Reeza Hendricks.

South Africa: 1 Reeza Hendricks, 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Aiden Markram, 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 David Miller, 6 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 7 Kagiso Rabada, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Lungi Ngidi, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Chris Gayle, 3 Lendl Simmons, 4 Shimron Hetmyer, 5 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Dwayne Bravo 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul

01:47PM



South African captain Temba Bavuma wins the toss, elects to field against the West Indies. The match is being played on a different track than the first two days - so Bavuma may want to exploit the freshness of the wicket with his fast bowlers.

01:45PM

