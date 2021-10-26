Holders West Indies take on South Africa in a Group 1 Super 12s game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium. Follow live updates here…
Follow the live scores here
West Indies lose second wicket as Pooran, 12, tries to hit Maharaj through the line but ends up in David Miller's hands in the deep. Gayle in an unaccustomed position of No.4 but hopefully, they will not undo the good work of their openers. WI 89/2
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj gives SA the breakthrough as Lewis, 56, fails to get the elevation to a flatter delivery. West Indies 73/1 and Nicholas Pooran comes out at No.3. Can he deliver today?
Here is the latest from Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan
Arise Evin Lewis. A wonderful 50 off 32 deliveries and it comes with a six off Tabraiz Shamsi, the No.1 ranked T20 bowler, over mid-wicket. Simmons plays the sheet anchor as WI reach 65/0 at halfway mark. Just the start they needed but the champions need to build on this.
Evin Lewis frees his arms for his second six, this time off Markram. Nortje, coming in for Rabada is on the money and induces an edge from Simmons but is dropped by the wicketkeeper Hienrich Klassen. WI 43/0 after powerplay.
Evin Lewis takes Rabada's attempted yorker on the full to hit the first six of the game over long off. West Indies 18/0 after four overs but they will not mind the sedate start.
It's been a quiet start by West Indies openers Simmons and Lewis. There is, however, a buzz as to what could be the reason behind Quinton de Kock's pullout due to 'personal reasons', with suggestions that he may not have wanted to take the knee with the rest of the team members before the game. Incidentally, De Kock did not participate in the symbolic gesture against racism during their Abu Dhabi opener.
West Indies, on their team list, are showing Chris Gayle in the opener's slot along with Evin Lewis, shuffling the experienced Lendl Simmons. Looks a prudent move to restore the Universe Boss to his customary position.
TEAM NEWS
South Africa start on the backfoot as Quinton de Kock have opted out of the game due to personal reasons, making way for young Reeza Hendricks.
South Africa: 1 Reeza Hendricks, 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Aiden Markram, 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 David Miller, 6 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 7 Kagiso Rabada, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Lungi Ngidi, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
West Indies: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Chris Gayle, 3 Lendl Simmons, 4 Shimron Hetmyer, 5 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Dwayne Bravo 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul
South African captain Temba Bavuma wins the toss, elects to field against the West Indies. The match is being played on a different track than the first two days - so Bavuma may want to exploit the freshness of the wicket with his fast bowlers.
Dubai: Two-time champions West Indies will look to forget the memories of 55 all out in a hurry as they try to return to winning ways against South Africa in a potentially interesting clash in the day game at Dubai International Stadium today.
Both teams will surely appreciate the urgency to log in full points after their opening losses if they have to survive in an extremely competitive Group 1. The Caribbeans, on paper, look a more well-rounded side against a somewhat underwhelming Proteas, but a strong start in the powerplay or a couple of early strikes from the Kagiso Rabada-Anrich Nortje combination can change a lot of equations.
It should be a more even battle as a day game, with conditions remaining unchanged for the chasing team. Over to Dubai…