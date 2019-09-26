Rishabh Pant Image Credit: AFP

Mumbai: India head coach Ravi Shastri has put his weight behind under-fire Rishabh Pant, saying the wicketkeeper-batsman is a world-class player and the team management will give him all the support he needs to prosper in international cricket.

In the recent times, Pant has been criticised for his lack of consistency with the bat, compounded by the manner in which he gets dismissed.

“Pant is different, he is world class and is a brutal match-winner. Very few around in the world game; I can’t pick five on my hands when it comes to white-ball cricket, T20 cricket. So the patience we will have with him is a lot,” Shastri told Hindustan Times.

He further said the 21-year-old has “already done enough” and will only learn with experience in the time to come.