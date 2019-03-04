Nagpur: “We haven’t ousted anyone but made use of opportunities that we got,” was how young left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav responded when asked if Yuzvendra Chahal and his performances have literally shut the ODI door on Ravichandran Ashwin.

The wrist-spinning duo of Chahal and Kuldeep have been a regular feature in India’s ODI format — confining Ashwin to the sidelines and relegating Ravindra Jadeja as the third specialist spinner.

“No, no, not at all. We haven’t ousted anyone. It’s just that we have got the opportunities and we did well. They [Ashwin and Jadeja] have always been doing well for India. In Test matches, Ash [Ravichandran Ashwin] and Jaddu Bhai [Ravindra Jadeja] are still playing,” Kuldeep said on the eve of the second One Day International against Australia on Tuesday.

“And we learn a lot from them. They have a lot of experience. When I am in the Test squad, I learn a lot from them. Whenever we have got an opportunity, for me and Chahal, we have performed for the team and that helped the team to win, so happy about it.”

In the first game, Kuldeep bowled well and got two wickets while Jadeja despite going wicketless was very economical. The 24-year-old said that at the moment he was just happy that all spinners in the side were doing well.

“To be honest, me, Yuz [Yuzvendra Chahal] and Jaddu bhai are playing really well so nothing much to worry about and we are focusing game by game,” added Kuldeep.

Quizzed if he has ever felt pressure while bowling to any batsmen, he said: “No one to be very honest. There are few players, who have played me well and I am not afraid of getting hit.”

However, Shaun Marsh, according to Kuldeep, is one batsman who has really excelled against him. “Shaun Marsh is a very good player of spin bowling. In Australia, Shaun Marsh was playing really well (against me) and they (team management) wanted to give me a break for a couple of games,” he said.

“After that I studied Marsh’s batting and saw him playing a lot of deliveries on the front-foot and it paid off. But it will be important how I bowl to him in the next game if he plays.”

Having already played 12 ODIs against Australia, there is a sense of familiarity about the opposition batting line-up.

“Of course, it been two years (now) I am playing international cricket and I have almost played 10-12 matches against Australia in the one-day format. Nowadays, video analysis is there, it is very easy to pick any bowler.”

To add another dimension to his game, Kuldeep has now started devoting extra time to his batting under the watchful eyes of assistant coach Sanjay Bangar.