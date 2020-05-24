India batting star Jemimah Rodrigues plays her tunes. Image Credit: BCCI Twitter

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and cyclone Amphan has caused death and destruction across eastern India. Finding something to smile about can be hard at times.

But India batting star Jemimah Rodrigues, known for being fun loving, did her part by putting together a retro mash-up which was shared on Sunday morning by the Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

“Begin your Sunday on a musical note courtesy Lil J! Get ready to be mesmerised as our in-house rockstar @JemiRodrigues shows off her singing and ukulele skills,” the BCCI said in a tweet.

The 19-year old Jemimah sung popular Bollywood numbers ‘Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Mein’, ‘Hai Aapna Dil To Awara’ and ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge’. Jemimah, who was part of India’s 85-run loss to Australia in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne on March 8, was seen playing an ukulele.

Recently, in an interview to ESPNCricinfo on their Downtime Diaries series, Jemimah had spoken about a YouTube chat show, Double Trouble, started by her and India opener Smriti Mandhana.