New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared a picture on social media with wife Anushka Sharma saying they are walking together in the journey of life with nothing but love.

"Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love @AnushkaSharma," he tweeted.

On Sunday, Kohli became the first Indian skipper to win seven successive Test matches. He achieved the feat after India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on day three of the day-night Test at Eden Gardens.

With the win in the second Test, Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to record the most number of successive Test wins. Under Dhoni, India had registered six successive victories in the longest format of the game in 2013.

This victory in the pink-ball Test also helped the team in creating another record for India as they became the first side ever to win four consecutive Tests by a margin of an innings.