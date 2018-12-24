Rahul, unfortunately, has had a poor run for nine Tests now either side of his century at The Oval and I can sense a massive lack of confidence. The manner of his dismissals too have been quite similar. I am of the opinion that a break to clear up his mind will do wonders for the vastly gifted young man. I also believe Murali Vijay showed enough grit and desire in the second innings in Perth to be persisted with for the time being.