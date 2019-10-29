Dhawan took to Facebook and shared a video playing the sport with his family

Shikar Dhawan posted two photos on his facebook and captioned it as: "Had a good time with the family today. Such days always make me so happy ... Happy Bhai Dooj to everyone." Image Credit: Facebook

New Delhi: India batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday played cricket with family members on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

Dhawan took to Facebook and shared a video playing the sport with his family members. He captioned the video as "Family waali cricket ka mazaa hi kuch aur hai (The fun of family cricket is something else)."

In another post on the platform, Dhawan posted two photos while captioning it as: "Had a good time with the family today. Such days always make me so happy ... Happy Bhai Dooj to everyone."

"The woman in the second picture is someone very close to my heart. She was part of our family since I was a child and even today she greets me with the same warm smile and love which makes my day and gives me so much joy and happiness. A symbol of innocence and a good heart. Such feelings are priceless," the caption added.