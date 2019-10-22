Harrison Carlyon celebrates taking a UAE wicket Image Credit: Word T20 Cricket

Abu Dhabi: The UAE crashed to a 35-run defeat on the fifth day of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier at the Zayed Cricket Stadium thanks to a dramatic batting collapse after Rohan Mustafa and Chirag Suri produced a splendid opening partnership. The pair put on 60 runs in 8.2 overs, chasing Jersey’s total of 147.

Mustafa began by hitting Jersey’s Harrison Carlyon for two boundaries in the first over. His partner Suri too began to stroke well. In the fourth over Suri hit Anthony Hawkins-Kay for a boundary and six and the pair put on 50 runs in just six overs.

However, in the ninth over Suri fell for 27 to 18-year-old off-spinner Harrison Carlyon, who went on to dismiss Mustafa for 28 and next man Mohammad Usman for seven.

In the 15th over, Ben Stevens dismissed Rameez Shahzad and Mohammad Boota to take firm grip on the match.

Earlier, Jersey had got off to a bad start as their opener Nick Ferabby got clean bowled to the fourth ball of the second over from Sultan Ahmad for 11. Mustafa, who was introduced in the sixth over, struck with his second delivery by having one-drop batsman Ben Stevens stumped by wicketkeeper Boota for 16. Waheed Ahmad too removed opener Carlyon for 16 with the sixth ball of his first over.

Three wickets down for 47 in 6.6 overs, Jersey’s consistent batsman Jonty Jenner and Nick Greenwood took the score to 67 in 10 overs when Zahoor Khan had Greenwood caught behind by Boota for seven.

Jenner and Ben Ward kept the scoreboard moving and took it to 85 for four in 12.5 overs when Khan struck again to take the prized wicket of Jenner by clean bowling him for 20. Next man Corey Bisson hit Waheed Ahmad for a six and a boundary in the 15th over but UAE skipper Ahmad Raza put an end to his knock of 18 off 13 balls by having him caught by Mustafa. In the 17th over, Benjamin Ward hit Zahoor Khan for two sixes and two boundaries to take 23 runs off the over before he was trapped leg before by Junaid Siddique for 47. This knock gave Jersey a challenging total of 147 and the UAE came up short in their reply.

At the ICC Academy ground, Namibia defeated Scotland by 24 runs after posting 159-6. A timely knock of 43 runs from JJ Smith and skipper Gerhard Erasmus’ 37 lifted them from 46-3 to a challenging total. Scotland lost two early wickets for 19 runs in the first three overs. Though Calum Macleod hit a fighting 39 runs, Scotland were restricted to 135-8.