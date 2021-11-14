Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News presents the winner’s trophy to team Australia at the Gulf News Cricket League on 13th November, 2021. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: In prelude to the fans’ expectations in the ICC Twenty World Cup final, Australian team emerged victorious in the Gulf News Indoor Cricket League, held at the United Pro Sports in Dubai on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Pictures Gulf News Indoor Cricket League a resounding success

Sachin Talwar starred in Australia’s victory over Sri Lanka in an one-sided final as the cricket fever extended for the second successive day with some highquality action in the second stage of the tournament. The two finalists were joined by the UAE and South Africa in the semi-finals.

The sponsors and their associates were unanimous in their appreciation of the two-day event held at the four indoor pitches of United Pro Sports. The intense action was well matched by the carnival atmosphere that surrounded the kids play area and other stalls set up to offer a perfect distraction for the families.

“Thank you all for participating in the tournament. I hope you all enjoyed it and had fun. For us it is not just about cricket, which is very popular in India, Pakistan and other Asian countries, it is mainly a social event. We like to have more families coming into these events, Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, said during the prize presentation ceremony.

Amazing experience Syed Ovais Ahmed, CEO and Founder, 800CarGuru — Pakistan Team, said: “It’s been an amazing experience with Gulf News indoor cricket league. It was more than what we had expected. We are looking forward to participating in Gulf News events in the future as well.

Jospaul CJ, Senior Operations Manager and SBU head, Khind Middle East DMCC — Australia Team, said: “It was an amazing event. There were a lot of participants in the indoor tournament. Overall the event was very good.”

Beautiful event

Chetan Kumbhar, Managing Partner, DM Consultant — Scotland Team, said: “What a beautiful event to be a part of, brands like DM got full opportunity to showcase our presence along with rest the brands. DM Consultants will continue support such Gulf News events.”

Sameer PK, Head of Marketing and Branding, Fresh Now — F&B Sponsor, said: “It was amazing. A weekend well spent. It helped us connect with many people across the industries. It was good to receive a positive feedback from the people who tried our product, we are so confident of taking our project into the next level.”

Sameer AR, Head of Technology and New product development, Fresh Now, said: “Awesome. It helped us showcase our brand to a wider audience. We would love to be part of the Gulf News-sponsored events in the future.”

Shajeela Basheer, General Dentist, Lifeline Healthcare Group — healthcare partner, said: “We are proud to be the health care partner of Gulf News Indoor Cricket League. We are glad that we could provide the emergency medical services and first aid for all the players and the visitors. We are honoured to be part of the event and looking forward to more of such collaborations with Gulf News and UPro.”

Abdul Gafoor, General Practitioner, Lifeline Healthcare Group, said: “Proud to be health partners with the indoor cricket league.”

Inshaf Thahir, Founder and Director, Thambili — Sri Lanka Team, who finished runnersup in the 10-team league, said: “This is my first time and the event is very good with plenty of excitement. We did a great promotion with our brand. It helped us get clients. Hoping to participate in the next event as well.

Deepaa Tejnani, Founder, Toysweloved — kids entertainment sponsor, said: “It is a great event for cricketers and their families. The place has been buzzing for the last two days. We are glad to be a part of this event and have been able to bring a smile on every child’s face.

Manish Kishore, Managing Director, United Pro Sports — venue partner, said: “This Gulf Newsorganised unique tournament brings in a new kind of audience to indoor cricket. Together with them we have been able to create a fun-filled family event with kids play area, music and brand activation stalls. I am sure this will become an annual affair in Gulf News’ event calendar.”