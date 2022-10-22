Advantage New Zealand at mid-way mark

New Zealand have positioned themselves well at the mid-point to launch an offensive after reaching 97 for 1 in 10 overs with Devon Convoy on 42 and skipper Kane Williamson on 12. The left-right combination has made it difficult for the Australian bowlers to continuously after the line and length and thereby giving easy runs. Australia need to get a couple of wickets in the next few overs, otherwise they will be chasing a target of around 200, but the wicket is perfect for batting and now spin or seam movement.

Finn Allen gives New Zealand a brisk start

The 23-year-old Finn Allen, thrust into the big stage, took the attack to the Australians to give New Zealand a breezy start in the first match of the 2022 T20 World Cup. The right-handed opener, who has an average of 26.05 but a strike-rate of 160 plus made full use of the poweplay overs to take New Zealand 56 in over overs and was out bowled by Josh Hazlewood after a 16-ball 42. New Zealand were 65 for one after six overs. The start is extremely important due to the constant threat of rain affecting the game, though it looks clear at this time.

By A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor

Dubai: Defending champions Australia start as one of the favourites for the Twenty20 World Cup beginning at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. It is a repeat of last year’s final between the trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand and the Kiwis have track record of throwing surprises in big events.

So it will be a tricky start for Australia, but, the defending champions are impossible to beat at home and have a brilliant record. Australia have also been bolstered by the new additions and should be getting their first points today. But they will do well by not taking New Zealand lightly.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field. New Zealand leave out Bracewell and Milne. Ferguson has recovered sufficiently from an ab strain that had kept him out of the tri-series in Christchurch.

Australia face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup today. Image Credit: Supplied

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.