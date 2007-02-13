Sydney: Australia captain Ricky Ponting is confident his team's sudden form slump in one-day cricket will not carry over into the World Cup.

Australia remain fav-ourites to win the tournament for the third time in a row after claiming last year's Champions Trophy, but chinks in their armour have suddenly appeared.

They struggled to beat New Zealand in three successive tri-series matches and lost three games, including two finals, to England.

The Australians have undergone a gruelling physical training programme over the past two weeks to ensure they peak for the World Cup but Ponting said the extra workload was no excuse for the loss of form.

"I don't really have any explanation as to why we have played the way we have in the last couple of games," he told reporters after his team's 34-run defeat by England on Sunday.

"But maybe, this is the kick up the backside we needed."

Australia's slump has raised fresh questions about the make-up of their World Cup squad, which is due to be announced today.

Ponting was meeting with the selectors yesterday but does not expect the defeats to have any bearing on the makeup of the 15-man squad. The 13 players chosen for the tri-series finals are all likely to go to the World Cup along with injured all-rounder Andrew Symonds and another fast bowler, probably Stuart Clark.

"I don't think this changes too much," Ponting said.

"I'm sure the selectors will be asking a few more questions of me with regards to selection but I guess that's to be expected."

"I don't think any individuals have had two really dreadful games so I don't think they'll be a great deal of panic from the selectors."