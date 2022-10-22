Stokes with the new ball for England
The English team, led by Jos Buttler, are in the middle. Afghan oepners Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai stride out to join them. Ben Stokes with the new ball, and H. Zazai takes strike.
England win the toss, will bowl first
The teams
England: Jos Buttler (captain & wicketkeeper), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmed and Fazalhaq Farooqi
England should quell Afghan challenge easily
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
England are favourites to beat Afghanistan in the Super 12 Group 1 game in Perth on Saturday (October 22). That’s not without reason. They are one of the strongest sides in the T20 World Cup. Despite losing stalwarts like Jonny Bairstow and Reece Topley to injuries and Jason Roy’s poor form, Jos Buttler’s team pack too much quality to envisage an Afghan upset.
Afghanistan have the best leggie in Rashid Khan, and he, along with mystery spinner Mujib ur Rahman and offie and skipper Mohammad Nabi, forms part of the Afghan spin riddle. Young Fazalhaq Farooqi offers speed and swing. Barring a middle-over slump, England should have no problems walking away winners with their bowlers scything through the brittle Afghan batting.