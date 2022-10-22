Midway summary: England take command as Curran scalps five

England left-arm pacer Sam Curran claimed 5/10 as Afghanistan crashed to 112 all out in 19.4 overs in a Group 1 game of the T20 World Cup at the Perth Stadium.

Asked to bat first, Afghanistan never got going against the steady English bowling, with Mark Woods’ deliveries consistently clocking over 145 kph. The English fielding too was superb, with Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid and skipper Jos Buttler bringing off excellent catchjes.

Ibrahim Zadran (32 off 32 balls) was the best of the Afghan batters, who at no stage looked like taking control of the match. Five of their wickets fell in 12 balls for three runs. A score of 112 is not enough to challenge the English batters.

Sam Curran bags five as Afghanistan finish at 112

England left-arm seamer Sam Curran grabbed five wickets as Afghanistan slumped to 112 all out in 19.4 overs. With the top-order batters struggling to score, the rest had to throw their bats around in the slog overs. That’s when wickets fell in a heap against some tight English bowling.

England bowlers keep Afghan batters quiet

Afghanistan batters can’t seem to get going in the face of some tight bowling and excellent fielding from England. The Afghans are 89/4 at the end of 15 overs. They need to accelerate in the next 5 overs if they have to set a challenging target. But that may not happen given the batters inability to shake off the shackles imposed by the bowlers.

Afghan batters struggle to step up scoring

A disappointing effort from the Afghan batters, who haven’t been able to step up the scoring, and they finish 10 overs with 55/2 on the board. The session's highlight has been a brilliant running catch from Liam Livingstone to get rid of Hazratullah Zazai. England bowlers continued to keep the batters on a tight leash, and wickets could come in clumps when the Afghans chase quick runs.

England bowlers in control

The English pacers have kept the batters quiet, and Afghanistan are 35/1 at the end of the powerplay (6 overs). Although only Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed (by Mark Wood), Afghanistan never looked like taking the fight to the English bowlers. Woakes and Stokes found some movement, while Woods fiery pace kept the Afghan batters on the back foot. Afghanistan need to push the scoring a bit since they have wickets in hand.

Stokes with the new ball for England

The English team, led by Jos Buttler, are in the middle. Afghan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai stride out to join them. Ben Stokes with the new ball, and H. Zazai takes strike.

England win the toss, will bowl first

The teams

England: Jos Buttler (captain & wicketkeeper), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmed and Fazalhaq Farooqi

England should quell Afghan challenge easily

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

England are favourites to beat Afghanistan in the Super 12 Group 1 game in Perth on Saturday (October 22). That’s not without reason. They are one of the strongest sides in the T20 World Cup. Despite losing stalwarts like Jonny Bairstow and Reece Topley to injuries and Jason Roy’s poor form, Jos Buttler’s team pack too much quality to envisage an Afghan upset.