Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput during a promotion of Dhoni's biopic in 2016. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: There was a major emotional connect between Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood star who committed suicide, and the Indian cricketers’ fraternity since the actor turned in a memorable performance in ‘M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story’ which was a runaway hit in 2016. No wonder, it also sent shockwaves among them as the news of the 34-year-old actor’s death spread like a wildfire throughout the country.

‘‘I am shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities and ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans,’’ wrote Ravi Shastri, the Indian head coach, on his official tweeter handle. Shastri’s tweet ran with a picture of a beaming Dhoni and Rajput at a promotion of the film - which turned out to be one of the most successful sports biopics - thanks to Rajput’s convincing performance and the research and effort he had put behind the role.

Dhoni, a fiercely private person, had befriended Rajput during the making of the film and the latter had gone on record how he had worked hard to pick up the swagger in the former Indian captain’s walks and trademark strokes - including the helicopter shot.

The news created ripples across the border in Pakistan as Shoaib Malik, a veteran allrounder and husband of Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza said on his Twitter: ‘‘Shocked to hear about Shushant Singh committing suicide, life is a long beautiful inning, 34 was not the age to let go, may your soul rest in peace. #SushantSinghRajput (1986-2020) gone too soon.’’

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar wrote: “Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP.”

Anil Kumble extended condolences to Rajput’s family and friends. “Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of #SushantSinghRajput Condolences to his family and friends. A talented actor gone too soon,” Kumble tweeted.

“Totally shaken and shocked to hear the news of #SushantSinghRajput passing away. Can’t imagine what someone must be going through #RIP,” former cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal wrote, “Gone way too soon. It’s shocking and even more sad to lose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni. #SushantSinghRajput.”