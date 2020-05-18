Suresh Raina Image Credit: PTI

India batsman Suresh Raina has added to the growing number of cricketers who have hit back at former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi for his recent anti-India remarks.

“Gosh! What all a person must do to remain relevant ... Better do something for your failed nation and leave Kashmir alone,” Raina said on his official Twitter handle taking an indirect jibe on Afridi.

“I am a proud Kashmiri and it is and will always remain an inalienable part of India. Jai Hind!” he added.

Afridi recently accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of committing religious atrocities in India in a video which has gone viral on social media. Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir all have slammed the former Pakistan all-rounder for his comments.

“When the entire world is fighting coronavirus, you are concerned about Kashmir. Kashmir was, is and will always be ours.,” Dhawan tweeted in Hindi.

Yuvraj and Harbhajan had recently come under fire for the appeal they made for people to donate to the Shahid Afridi Foundation in its fight against coronavirus.

“Really disappointed by Shahid Afridi’s comments ... As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again,” Yuvraj said on his Twitter handle.

Harbhajan also retweeted Yuvraj’s tweeted and commented: “Yes never again no matter what.”