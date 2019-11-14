Australia seamer Mitchell Starc. Image Credit: Reuters

Sydney: Mitchell Starc is ready to put his best foot forward and go into the Pakistan home Test series with a clear mindset, the ace fast bowler said on Thursday after being named in the squad.

Starc was rewarded for his good domestic performances with a selection in Australia’s 14-man squad for the two-match Test Series against Pakistan.

“I’ve just been happy with the rhythm and things that I worked on to get in a clearer mindset,” Starc said.

Starc is one of five pacers in the Test squad to take on Pakistan, along with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson and Michael Neser.

Starc hailed the pace philosophy in the team and said it will only augur well for Australia.