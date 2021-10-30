Proteas are buoyed by return of De Kock, while Sri Lankans aim to bounce back from a loss

South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in action Image Credit: AFP

South Africa and Sri Lanka aim to notch their second victory in Group 1 when they clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup game in Sharjah. Can Sri Lanka stop the Proteas, who are fresh from a win over the West Indies? Follow the updates.

03:01PM



Another caught and bowled for Shamsi. Nissanka is the batsmen, too early into the stroke. And Shamsi can't contain his delight. Sri Lanka are sliding here. 77/4 in 11.4 overs. There could be more trouble ahead...

02:56PM



Review time. One for a stumping and another for lbw. Both turned out to be false alarms. And Sri Lankan pair live to bat on. 73/3 in 11 overs

02:52PM



Another big blow for Sri Lanka. Rajapaksa is caught and bowled by Shamsi, and Sri Lanka wobble a bit. They need a partnership here, or else, it could go downhill. 62/3 in 9.3 overs

02:44PM



But disaster strikes before the over is out. Asalanka (21) is run out. A body blow for Sri Lanka. He's been one of the leading run-scorers. He's replaced by another prolific scorer. Bhanuka Rajapaksa. 61/2 in 9 overs

02:40PM



The middle overs. Spin is in. An over each from Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi have been short on action. Scoring has slowed down appreciably. But Asalanka decided to change that swinging Maharaj over midwicket, and Nissanka sweeps another six over the same area. 60/1 in 8.4 overs

02:29PM



Charith Asalanka picks up from where he left off in the last game. He shows scant respect for Nortje's pace. Swings one to midwicket and two balls later, follows it up with one down the field. Sri Lankan openers blazing away. 39/1 in 6 overs. End of the powerplay. A decent effort.

02:23PM



Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka Image Credit: AFP

The fall of a wicket is always troubling. A new batsman will be in and scoring slows down. Not here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Nissanka fires Rabada over long-on. Sri Lankan intentions are very clear. Make the best of the powerplay. 26/1 in 5 overs

02:20PM



Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera plays a shot against South Africa Image Credit: AFP

The first setback for Sri Lanka. Anrich Nortje crashed through the defence Kushal Perera. Express pace. And Sri Lanka are 20/1 in 4 overs.

02:10PM



De Kock takes a knee Image Credit: AFP

Finally the much awaited Take the knee. All the South African players took the knee. Including Quinton de Kock. Now that’s out of the way. Sri Lankan openers have settled down comfortably with Kushal Perera and Pathum Nissanka picking a boundary each of Kagiso Rabada. 15/0 in 2 overs

02:05PM



Team News

Confirmation that De Kock starts for South Africa

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara and Maheesh Theekshana.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

01:57PM



SA win the toss. Under way shortly...

Preview

South Africa and Sri Lanka had contrasting fortunes in their last matches. The Proteas scored a clinical victory over the West Indies, while the islanders were crushed by the Australians. That makes for an interesting battle as they face off in Sharjah in a Group 1 game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Captain Temba Bavuma of South Africa will welcome the return of the experienced Quinton de Kock as it will help in the powerplay. The Proteas’ batting clicked into place in the previous game, and bowling is varied and incisive.

Sri Lanka’s batting has generally been good but struggled against Aussie leggie Adam Zampa. The bowling seemed thin, barring the spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. That should worry skipper Dasun Shanaka.