Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne was arrested on Sunday for drink-driving after an accident injured at least one person near the main hospital in capital Colombo, a police spokesman said.

“He was arrested early this morning for drinking and driving after the vehicle driven by him hit a three wheeler and injured its driver,” police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

“He has been granted bail. He will be produced in the court tomorrow.”

Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed the incident and said it will follow due process in determining the future course of action.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform that a road accident has occurred in the early hours of Sunday between a three-wheeler and a vehicle driven by national player Dimuth Karunaratne,” the board said in a statement.

“Dimuth is undergoing due legal procedures with regard to the incident.

“In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket will also follow the due process as per his ‘Player Contractual Obligation’ with the organisation and conduct an inquiry in order to take necessary action.”

Sri Lanka won a two-Test series against South Africa last month under Karunaratne’s captaincy to become the first Asian team to win a Test series in the African nation.