Mickey Arthur was formerly the Pakistan coach. Image Credit: AP

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s cricket board on Thursday announced a major revamp of the national team after their poor showing at the recent World Cup, confirming South African Mickey Arthur’s appointment as head coach.

Sri Lanka Cricket’s secretary Mohan de Silva said the country had been without a proper coach since the early World Cup exit.

“We are very pleased to have Mickey and hope his experience in Asia will help build our team to a very high standard,” De Silva said after hiring the 51-year-old.

Arthur — who previously coached South Africa, Australia and Pakistan — said he had his first interaction with players on Thursday and was impressed with the level of talent.

“I looked at the talent and that is the key motivating factor,” he said.