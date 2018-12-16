Wellington: New Zealand bowled out Sri Lanka for a first-innings total of 282 early on day two of the opening Test in Wellington on Sunday.
Sri Lanka added seven to their overnight total before Tim Southee took the final wicket of Lahiru Kumara to claim a six-wicket haul for the innings.
Kumara's departure for a duck after sending an inside edge to Colin de Grandhomme at leg gully left Niroshan Dickwella stranded on 80 not out after he led a rearguard action for the tourists.
Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne were the only other batsmen to offer any meaningful resistance, notching 83 and 79 respectively and forging a 133-run partnership.
Sri Lanka, ranked sixth in the world, have lost their last five Tests against New Zealand and suffered a 3-0 Test series whitewash against England last month.
They have faced upheaval in their coaching and selection ranks in recent weeks and arrived in New Zealand low on confidence.
In contrast, the fourth-ranked Black Caps entered the two-match contest buoyed by their first away Test series win over Pakistan in 49 years last week.