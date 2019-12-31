South Africa's Dale Steyn Image Credit: Reuters

Johannesburg: Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn has given a fitting reply to an Indian fan, who tried to mock South Africa’s 107-run victory over England recently by terming it as a mere home win.

The Proteas won the Centurion Test against England to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series, following which Steyn congratulated his side for their fantastic win.

However, an Indian fan replied to Steyn’s post saying the Du Plessis-led side shouldn’t be making a big deal as the win was in their own backyard.