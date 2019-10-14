Maharaj had injured his right shoulder while fielding during Day 2 of the second test

Keshav Maharaj Image Credit: AP

New Delhi: South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the upcoming third and final Test against India at Ranchi due to a shoulder injury, Cricket South Africa announced announced on Sunday.

Maharaj will be replaced by George Linde, who is yet to make his debut in the longest format of the game.

Maharaj, 29, had injured his right shoulder while fielding during Day 2 of the second test at Pune. He however, batted in both innings for the Proteas and also scored his maiden half-century in the first innings.

"An MRI scan revealed that Keshav has sustained an injury to a muscle in his right shoulder which was strapped in order for him to bat yesterday. He was re-assessed this morning, particularly with regards to bowling, and he showed significant discomfort in this latter discipline," South Africa team doctor Ramjee Hashendra said in a statement.

"The nature and extent of the injury would mean that he will probably return to play in 14 to 21 days based on his progress during the rehabilitation phase," it added.