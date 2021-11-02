The South Africans are flying high and aim to keep up the momentum against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. Follow all the updates below
Out: Liton Das plays a wrong line off chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi only to be struck plumb in front of the wicket. The opener’s move to review only reconfirmed the umpire's decision. Now Bangladesh are six down with the score at 46 in 12 overs. The Bangladesh innings is collapsing like a pack of cards.
OUT: Bangladesh batsmen are giving in without a fight. Afif Hossain steps out to pacer Pretorius off the first ball only to be bowled. A shocker! So far three of the five batters have fallen without scoring to leave Bangladesh at four of them have gone for seems to lack the 34/5.
Out: A soft dismissal. Bangladesh skipper plays a climbing delivery off Nortje only to sky the ball to the ball to lob the catch to gully off the glove and shoulder of the bat. Afif Hossain walks in as Bangladesh are 34/4 off 8 overs. Das is watching the procession from the other end with 18 off 24 balls.
Out: A brilliant, juggling catch in the slips by Hendricks ends Mushfiqur’s short stay at the crease. The veteran batsman nibbled at a Rabada delivery that was climbing only to go without scoring. Bangladesh are in a spot of bother at 24/3 in 5.3 overs. Skipper Mahmudullah needs to play a big knock today.
Out: Rabada strikes a double blow off the last two balls of his second over, dismissing Naim and Soumya Sarkar. To accelerate the run rate, Naim tried to go over the midwicket only to find Hendricks. Left-hander Sarkar, who replaced another left-hander, was out off the first ball, leg before the wicket after a referral by the South Africans. Bangladesh are 22/2 after 4 overs.
South African bowlers keep the Bangladesh openers quiet, giving away 9 runs in 2 overs. Barring brilliant drive on the up by Liton Das, the Bangladesh openers have not been given the freedom to utilise the powerplay overs.
Keshav Maharaj to start the first over on a wicket that has plenty of grass covering as Liton Das and Mohammad Naim look for a brisk start for Bangladesh.
South Africa win the toss and elect to field. Bangladesh will be without their talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is injured. The Tigers will also miss the 'Fizz' as Mustafizur Rahman paves the way for Nasum Ahmed. Bangladesh are playing for pride. South Africa are playing with an unchanged squad. Teams are arriving for the anthems.
PREVIEW
Abu Dhabi: The South Africans usually come into a big tournament as one of the favourites and historically have buckled under the pressure. However, this time around, they have no such compulsions and have flown under the radar since the start of the tournament.
The reason for the fans and the pundits not to have high expectations is due to the fact that they are in the rebuilding process. The Proteas under new skipper Temba Bavuma have done beyond expectations and have placed themselves firmly in the running for the semi-final spot with two wins under their belt.
In the process they have achieved something that should act as confidence booster to them. Firstly, they beat the defending champions West Indies and secondly South Africa’s narrow win over Sri Lanka, after being in deep trouble in their chase, give the impression that they are now a well-knit cohesive unit. To take that confidence and maintain the winning run, South Africa must defeat Bangladesh to stay in second spot in the standings, behind England. The Abu Dhabi wicket will also help their bowlers to get more bounce, that could trouble the Bangladesh batters.
On the contrary, Bangladesh, who have wowed their fans with an attacking brand of cricket, are now at the bottom of the table. After qualifying for the Super-12, the Tigers have not able to reprise that form that saw them to some stunning wins in the past.
Will South Africa continue their winning run or will the Tigers find their missing bite. Let’s see how it unfolds over the next few hours…