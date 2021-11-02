South Africa are in command Image Credit: Reuters

The South Africans are flying high and aim to keep up the momentum against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. Follow all the updates below

03:22PM



Out: Liton Das plays a wrong line off chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi only to be struck plumb in front of the wicket. The opener’s move to review only reconfirmed the umpire's decision. Now Bangladesh are six down with the score at 46 in 12 overs. The Bangladesh innings is collapsing like a pack of cards.

03:07PM



OUT: Bangladesh batsmen are giving in without a fight. Afif Hossain steps out to pacer Pretorius off the first ball only to be bowled. A shocker! So far three of the five batters have fallen without scoring to leave Bangladesh at four of them have gone for seems to lack the 34/5.

02:56PM



02:47PM



Out: A soft dismissal. Bangladesh skipper plays a climbing delivery off Nortje only to sky the ball to the ball to lob the catch to gully off the glove and shoulder of the bat. Afif Hossain walks in as Bangladesh are 34/4 off 8 overs. Das is watching the procession from the other end with 18 off 24 balls.

02:31PM



Out: A brilliant, juggling catch in the slips by Hendricks ends Mushfiqur’s short stay at the crease. The veteran batsman nibbled at a Rabada delivery that was climbing only to go without scoring. Bangladesh are in a spot of bother at 24/3 in 5.3 overs. Skipper Mahmudullah needs to play a big knock today.

02:23PM



South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mohammad Naim Image Credit: AFP

Out: Rabada strikes a double blow off the last two balls of his second over, dismissing Naim and Soumya Sarkar. To accelerate the run rate, Naim tried to go over the midwicket only to find Hendricks. Left-hander Sarkar, who replaced another left-hander, was out off the first ball, leg before the wicket after a referral by the South Africans. Bangladesh are 22/2 after 4 overs.

02:22PM



South African bowlers keep the Bangladesh openers quiet, giving away 9 runs in 2 overs. Barring brilliant drive on the up by Liton Das, the Bangladesh openers have not been given the freedom to utilise the powerplay overs.

02:11PM



Keshav Maharaj to start the first over on a wicket that has plenty of grass covering as Liton Das and Mohammad Naim look for a brisk start for Bangladesh.

01:56PM



South Africa win the toss and elect to field. Bangladesh will be without their talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is injured. The Tigers will also miss the 'Fizz' as Mustafizur Rahman paves the way for Nasum Ahmed. Bangladesh are playing for pride. South Africa are playing with an unchanged squad. Teams are arriving for the anthems.

01:50PM



PREVIEW