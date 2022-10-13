Kolkata: Breaking his silence on his forthcoming exit from the post of the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Sourav Ganguly on Thursday philosophically remarked “that all have to face rejections” eventually.

“No one can continue as the administrator throughout his life. All have to face rejections some time or the other. When you look at quick success it never happens. Remember, one does not become Narendra Modi or Sachin Tendulkar or an Ambani overnight,” he said after attending a function on Thursday.

Ganguly said that he enjoyed his term as the BCCI President thoroughly, and cited the accomplishments.

Several developments

“However, my life as a cricketer was much more difficult. If you see there had been several developments in Indian cricket during the last three years when I was the BCCI President. We organised cricket during an extremely difficult period of Covid-19 pandemic. The Indian women’s cricket team won the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games. The Indian men’s cricket team had several successes overseas. Still as I said one cannot continue as the administrator throughout his life,” he said.

Without mentioning any details, Ganguly hinted that people can see him in a new role soon.

Starting from zero

“A time comes when everyone has to make a fresh beginning from zero. My career as a cricket administrator might have ended here. Probably I can be seen in a new role now. There too I will be starting from zero,” he said.

Referring to his life as the Indian cricket team captain, Ganguly said that he led the Indian cricket team where there were more eligible players like Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to be the captain. “But I was made the captain so that I can lead the team as a leader and guide them in the right direction. Once Dravid was about to be dropped from the team. But I decided to fight for him,” he said.

However, he did not specify any details on why ultimately, he had to relinquish his post. He also refused to entertain any question whether his differences with the other board members were over his endorsement for a number of companies.

The former India all-rounder Roger Binny on Tuesday filed his nomination for the post of BCCI president and is likely to get elected unopposed.

Roger Binny

Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, is the sole candidate for the BCCI president’s post so far with the deadline for filing nominations. If no more candidate emerges, he will replace Ganguly as BCCI chief on October 18, when the Board’s annual general meeting will be held in Mumbai.

After a series of meetings of the top brass of the BCCI, along with senior past and current administrators from prominent state associations, in Delhi last week and one on Monday evening in Mumbai, it was clear that Ganguly will not continue as president. Whether the former India captain will be nominated to the International Cricket Council (ICC) is to be seen.

Shah to continue second term

Meanwhile, Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has also filed nomination and will continue as BCCI Secretary for a second consecutive term if no more candidates file nominations for the post. Rajiv Shukla is also likely to stay on as the board’s vice-president.

“Roger Binny has filed nomination for president’s post, myself for the vice-president’s post, Jay Shah for secretary, Ashish Shelar for treasurer and Devajit Saikia has filed nomination for joint secretary’s post,” Shukla told reporters here.

“Arun Dhumal will head the IPL governing council and Abhishek Dalmiya will be part of that council. Khairul Jamal (Mamun) Majumdar will be part of the Apex council. As of now these are the nominations and all are unopposed,” he added.