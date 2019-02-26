Wiese, who batted with de Villiers during the course of his heroic innings, said: “AB and I have batted so many times in the IPL and for South Africa and it’s nice to bat with him, he is so calm and supportive. I think AB is one of those captains who doesn’t like to speak too much. He doesn’t complicate things, he believes in having a clear planning in his mind and just want you to try to execute your skill as much as possible. With him as captain, you have that calmness and he backs his players hundred per cent and that’s good for the players.”