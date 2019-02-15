Zaman wants to pile up more runs in the PSL and candidly revealed how he has improved his game being with top foreign players. “I did not get to play in the first edition, but the next two helped me learn a lot. In PSL, you get a good platform and it is giving young players a very good chance to break into the Pakistan team. You improve in training, you get fitter but PSL gives you good match practice. You learn new methods of training by watching international stars. You mix with the best players and play against some of the best players from Pakistan. Even if they don’t tell anything, you get to see their work ethics. You get to know why the big players so successful.”