Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann celebrates after taking the wicket of Scotland's George Munsey Image Credit: AFP

Scotland cross swords with Namibia in a Group 2 game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Nambia have the edge, but can Scotland stop them? Follow the updates here.

Follow the live scores here

Scotland lose one more as Mark Watt perishes in the bid to raise the scoring. He lofts Namibia’s Frylinck straight to long-off. 99/7 in 18.1 overs. Scotland should reach around 120, but that may not be enough to stop Namibia.

Scotland's Michael Leask is bowled out by Namibia's JJ Smit Image Credit: AFP

Matthew Leask, who waged a lone battle for Scotland, is dismissed after a 27-ball 44. He single-handedly kept the team afloat after the disastrous start against Namibia. In the company of Chris Greaves, he added 36 runs for the sixth wicket. Scotland: 93/6 in 16.2 overs.

Just when Michael Leask cast off Namibia’s shackles with a four and a six off Michael van Lingen, disaster strikes Scotland. Matthew Cross is bowled by Jan Frylinck for 19. But they had repaired some of the damage with a 39-run fifth-wicket stand. At 57/5 in 11.1 overs, Scotland still have a long way to go, and they don’t have too many wickets in hand.

Matthew Cross and Michael Leask are consolidating after the powerplay. The Scottish pair are able to rotate the strike and even score the occasional boundary. No wickets for Namibia in the last four overs, and the score reads 43/4 in 10 overs.

More trouble for Scotland. Craig Wallace is gone, and the fourth Scottish wicket is down. David Wiese traps him lbw, and Scotland are 18/4 in 5.3 overs. This is not going to end well for Scotland. Namibia are on a roll.

Things are quiet. Scotland are struggling to get the ball out of the square after that eventful first over. Wallace and Cross are trying to rebuild the Scottish innings. 16/3 in 5 overs doesn’t bode well.

The Group 2 game in Abu Dhabi got off to an electric start after Namibia put Scotland to bat. A triple strike in the first over the match. Scottish opener George Munsey fell to the first ball of the match, chopping a delivery from Ruben Trumpelmann on to the stumps. If that was bad, more disaster was to follow for Scotland. Calum MacLeod nudged Trumpelmann to the keeper to give the bowler the second wicket. Trumpelmann struck again, trapping Richie Berrington lbw with the next ball. What a start! Incredible. 2/3 in 1 over.

Scotland and Namibia produced excellent performances in Round One of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. That would count for nothing in the Super 12s, as Scotland found out in the game against Afghanistan. The Abu Dhabi match on Wednesday (today) offers Scotland a chance to bounce back from the painful defeat.