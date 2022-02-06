Dubai: Sandeep Singh’s whirlwind knock guided InterGlobe Marine to six-wicket victory in the CBFS powered by Fancode T20 tournament.
InterGlobe Marine’s opener hit 62 off just 23 deliveries studded with six boundaries and five huge sixes to crush Brothers Gas’ hopes in the final. Brothers Gas had posted a challenging 177 for 7 in 20 overs, but InterGlobe Marine, led by Sandeep’s onslaught, reached the target in 18.4 overs.
Sandeep Singh said: “I grew up in Punjab and turned a hard-hitter after coming to UAE. The numerous innings I’ve played here have given me the confidence to play such shots. I am happy that I played such a knock in an important match and helped my team win the final.”
Chasing the target, Sandeep opened the innings with another hard-hitter Asif Khan, the highest run-getter of the tournament. Everyone was expecting a breezy knock from Asif, but instead, Sandeep made Asif watch his power-hitting from the other end. When the Inter Globe innings began, they needed a run-rate of under nine. But the opening partnership yielded 65 runs in just 3.3 overs with Sandeep tearing apart the Brothers Gas attack. Asif Khan fell at his score of 13 bowled by Umar Farooq after crossing his 350 run mark from eight innings in this tournament. Asif bagged the Player of the Tournament award.
Earlier, Brothers Gas, after electing to bat, kept getting small partnerships with opener Muhammad Waseem scoring 30. Dawood Ejaz and Tanvir Javed then steered the team past the 100-run mark. They put on 53 runs for the fifth wicket when Gopa Kumar struck again to clean bowl Dawood for 32. Umer Farooq remained unbeaten 23 to guide Brothers Gas to a challenging 177 for 7 in 20 overs.
Khalaf Bukhatir, who visualised this tournament, and Mazhar Khan General Manager of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium presented the individual awards and the winners and runners-up trophies during the colourful presentation ceremony.
Brief scores:
InterGlobe Marine bt Brothers Gas by six wickets. Brothers Gas 177 for 7 in 20 overs (Muhammad Waseem 30, Usman Khan 26, Dawood Ejaz 32, Tanvir Javed 23, Umer Farooq 23no, Gopa Kumar 3 for 28) InterGlobe Marine 181 for 4 in 18.4 overs (Sandeep Singh 62, Yasir Khaleem 39, Basil Hameed 35no). Man of the match: Sandeep Singh
Player of the tournament: Asif Khan (351 runs from 8 matches and two wickets.
Best batsman: Yasir Khaleem (307 runs from 7 innings).
Best bowler: Mohammad Azhar (16 wkts from 8 innings).