Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish Kerala a happy Onam Image Credit: Twitter

Many cricketers lined up to wish Onam to Keralites around the world.

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar led the Onam greetings by tweeting his picture with a 21-year-old differently-abled artist from Kerala - who was born without hands but uses his toes to sketch portraits of well known personalities.

In the tweet Tendulkar said: “Happy Onam to everyone. May this festive season bring joy & prosperity to all! During my recent visit, I had a special interaction with Pranav, an artist who sketches with his legs & I am just amazed by his drive & motivation. This, to me, truly symbolizes the Spirit of Kerala!.”

Pranav wanted to meet Tendulkar and his dream came true in August when he met the legendary cricketer in person and handed over the sketch of Tendulkar that he drew with his toes. Tendulkar visited Kerala for the Nehru Trophy Boat Race. Tendulkar waited for Onam to tweet his photo with Pranav handing over his drawing.

India’s off spinner Harbhajan Singh, who had once slapped Indian pacer Shantakumar Sreesanth during the Indian Premier League, not only wished Happy Onam to all Malayalees but added “specially to my friend Sreesanth.”