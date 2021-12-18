Dubai: India’s white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma’s mantra for success is his aggressive and bold approach according to Mumbai Indians batting coach Robin Singh.
Speaking to Gulf News Robin, the former Indian all-rounder who is also the Director of Cricket of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), said: “Rohit Sharma is somebody who is natural. He has his own style and approaches the game differently to others, but he understands the requirements during the course of the game and is not afraid to take bold decisions. He’s an aggressive player and an aggressive captain as well.”
Rohit has donned the leadership role many times in the past in the absence of Virat Kohli and has been extremely successful in the limited opportunity he got, including winning the Asia Cup in UAE in 2018. However, the hallmark of the Rohit’s career is that he has won five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, the most in the history of the league.
Talking about the change of guard, Robin, who has been closely associated with Rohit Sharma for many years now, says: “It’s a positive move. Rohit has been successful in that format, more than anyone else. Even in the IPL he is a standout captain. To me, it’s a simple transition.
“There are a lot of experienced cricketers in Indian team, I am sure he will do well as a captain.”