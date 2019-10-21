Robin Singh Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Former India all-rounder-turned coach Robin Singh, whose Northern Warriors won the T10 League last year, is eager to defend the title in the third edition of the league (Abu Dhabi T10) which is set to begin on November 14.

“We have a very well balanced team this time and we are looking forward to defend the title this season. We hope to play some exciting cricket like we did last season and hopefully we have success. Our team management is very supportive and they have been a source of encouragement from last season,” said the 56-year-old.

Robin feels temperament is critical to being successful in the T10 format. “You need great skill to be successful and you also need to fearless. Every player needs to think on his feet to execute their plans. Bowlers also need to have a lot of guts since the game is loaded in favour of the batsman,” added the former India cricketer.

With the BCCI not letting players under contract participate in any foreign league, none of the current crop of Indian players feature in the Abu Dhabi T10. But the former player feels it would be nice to have them if allowed. “It would be nice to have more Indian players if they are allowed to play by the BCCI,” he said.