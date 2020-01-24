Victory in opener enhances chances of holing on to No. 1 spot

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik plays a shot. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Lahore: Recalled Shoaib Malik smashed a solid half-century to anchor Pakistan’s five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 international in Lahore on Friday.

Malik’s 45-ball 58 not out for his eighth Twenty20 fifty as Pakistan overhauled a modest 142-run target in 19.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bangladesh had managed 141-5 in their 20 overs with openers Mohammad Naim scoring 41-ball 43 and Tamim Iqbal hit 34-ball 39 as Pakistan’s three-man pace attack kept them in check on a flat Gadaffi stadium pitch.

The win further consolidated Pakistan’s chances of hanging on to their world No. 1 ranking in the shortest format. If they lose any of the remaining matches — on Saturday and Monday, also in Lahore, Australia will replace them at the top.

Bangladesh could not up put a reasonable fight as Pakistan won their first match after losing six of their last seven T20 matches with one washed out.