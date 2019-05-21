Mahendra Singh Dhoni, left, and Virat Kohli train for India. Image Credit: AP

New Delhi: He might be one of the senior-most members in this Indian team that heads to the 2019 World Cup on Wednesday, but M.S. Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the fittest in the team. In fact, the former India skipper beating Hardik Pandya in a 100m dash in December 2017 is a video that is still etched in every cricket fan’s mind. And at 37, he is only getting leaner and fitter.

Dhoni, though, has his own fitness regime and isn’t much of a power lifter like skipper Kohli. Two people who deserve credit for Dhoni’s ability to remain one of the fittest even at this age are former India trainer Ramji Srinivasan and Gregory Allen King. The latter also works as fitness trainer for Chennai Super Kings.

A source in the know of things said that while Dhoni is a natural, he consults the duo when it comes to drawing up a fitness chart or workout routine.

“MS is a natural to be honest. The energy that he has shown over the years and his fitness level even when the rest of the Indian players weren’t this focused on the area speaks volumes of his knowledge about staying fit and the requirements of a professional cricketer,” the source explained. "Also, his love for the military forces is well known and he has closely followed their lifestyle. So, in a way, he also has a disciplined routine.

“This apart, when he does need any guidance, he goes to Ramji and Gregory and the two coordinate to chart out what is best for the former India skipper. He likes to keep things simple and unlike some of the other Indian players, he doesn’t do clean-and-jerk or powerlifting. He would rather focus on doing core strengthening exercises and fine-tune his boxing skills. Basically, he likes to work on those areas that help him during the game.