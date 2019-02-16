Dubai: Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmad wants to extend the winning momentum after beating Peshawar Zalmi in their first match on the second day of the Pakistan Super League at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday night.
Sarfaraz, who hit an invaluable 37 runs in a low scoring match and provided good support to Umar Akmal, who went on to score an unbeaten 75, said: “We will try to continue with same momentum and passion in the tournament. It is always important to win the inaugural match and get the tempo in the beginning at the same time, but it is important to keep that momentum.”
Sarfraz hailed his bowlers who restricted Peshawar to a below par total of 155 for four in 20 overs. “Overall, it was a team performance. We bowled well to restrict them to 155 for four and then Umar played a brilliant knock, so I am very happy.”
Sarfaraz, also the captain of the Pakistan team, revealed that selectors will closely watch the top performers in the PSL. “The selection committee and management will take into consideration every individual who performs exceptionally during the PSL 2019 and who can be picked for the national team.”
Peshawar captain Darren Sammy was disappointed but announced that the defeat will have no impact. “We didn’t get enough runs on the board but did well to take the match to the last over. It was just the first game and we reached final both times after losing the first game, so we need to lift ourselves in the next game. All credit to Sarfaraz for restricting us,” said Sammy, who is very popular among the fans.
Meanwhile, Quetta’s star all-rounder Sunil Narine will miss the early part of the league — having injured his finger while playing in the Bangladesh Premier League. Somerset leg-spinner Max Waller has been signed by Quetta through a short-term deal.