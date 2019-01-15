Rajput, who hails from Mumbai, had also watched Rohit Sharma’s rise from school cricket. “I’ve seen Rohit from under-15 stage and when he gets going, he makes all the art of batting look so easy. He has lot of time to play his shots and he has done so much in one day cricket. Right now, people are expecting so much from him that it seems he is falling short. In one day cricket, I feel he is still the master. He can win matches on his own and when he gets going the bowling looks so easy.”