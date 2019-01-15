Details about online Dubai and Pakistan tickets will be announced soon, but Sharjah and Abu Dhabi tickets can be bought at www.q-tickets.com/psl, he said. Sharjah will host eight PSL games between February 21-24. The historic venue will be the centre stage for the tournament for the fourth successive year since the inception of the league in 2016. The first match will see Multan Sultans take on Lahore Qalandars before defending champions Islamabad United play Peshawar Zalmi on the same day. The following days will see Quetta Gladiators face Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United clash with Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi play Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators face Karachi Kings.