Prithvi Shaw Image Credit: PTI

Vadodara: Prithvi Shaw made a statement on Wednesday as he slammed a destructive double hundred in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Elite Group B game against Baroda here.

Shaw added to his stock after having scored 66 in the first innings by smashing a 179-ball 202. His innings was laced with 19 fours and seven sixes, to underline his credentials.

The 20-year-old, who was given a backdated eight-month ban for a doping violation on July 30 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), had earlier announced his return to competitive cricket by scoring a 32-ball fifty for Mumbai against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali domestic T20 tournament last month.

Shaw had celebrated in a bat-does-the-talk manner after reaching his half century, and on Wednesday the highly-rated U-19 World Cup winning captain got emotional. Mumbai had put up a total of 431 in the first innings and declared at 409/4 in the second essay replying to Baroda’s 307 on Day 3 of the contest.