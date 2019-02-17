Peshawar won the toss and elected to field. Lahore opener Fakhar Zaman began with a boundary off Hasan Ali in the first over. His partner Sohail Akhtar too picked a boundary off Umaid Asif. Ali struck in the third over forcing Zaman to top edge to Asif at short fine leg for 6. Two balls later, Ali dismissed Akhtar too by getting him caught by Umar Amin at cover for 6.