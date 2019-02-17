Dubai: Peshawar bowled out Lahore Qalandars for a paltry 78, the second lowest score in the history of Pakistan Super League, and won the match by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.
Hasan Ali (4 for 15), Wahab Riaz (3 for 17) and Ibtisam Shaikh (2 for 14) destroyed Lahore’s innings in 15.1 overs.
Though Peshawar lost two quick wickets, Umar Amin through an unbeaten 61 runs off 39 balls with ten boundaries and one six helped his team win the match with 59 balls to spare.
Peshawar won the toss and elected to field. Lahore opener Fakhar Zaman began with a boundary off Hasan Ali in the first over. His partner Sohail Akhtar too picked a boundary off Umaid Asif. Ali struck in the third over forcing Zaman to top edge to Asif at short fine leg for 6. Two balls later, Ali dismissed Akhtar too by getting him caught by Umar Amin at cover for 6.
Anton Devcich hit Wahab Riaz for two successive boundaries in the fourth over. In the sixth over, Lahore slipped into further trouble with Ali taking the prize wicket of AB De Villiers for 14 by uprooting his middle stump. Two balls later, off the last ball of the over, Ali got the wicket of Brendan Taylor too for 1.
Kieron Pollard too struck in his first over by getting Devcich, who kept the score board moving, out for 18 by forcing him to top edge to Ibtisam Sheikh at short fine leg. At the half way mark, half of the side were back in the dressing room for 59 runs.
Wicket continued to fall with Hardus Viljoen getting trapped leg before by Ibtisam for 1 in the 11th over and Hasan Khan getting caught behind to give Ibtisam his second wicket. Wahab Riaz then went on to dismiss Agha Salman, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi and bowled out Lahore for a paltry 78 in 15.1 overs.
Chasing the score, Peshawar began disastrously with Shaheen Afridi clean bowling Kamran Akmal with an yorker for a duck to the second ball of the first over. Haris Rauf then went on to trap Imam Ul Haq with the first ball of the second over .
After these two quick wickets, Umar Amin and Wayne Madsen steadied the innings. Amin played some lovely shots to dominate the bowling and reach his half century in 34 balls. The pair put on 56 runs in 7.5 overs when Rahat Ali clean bowled Madsen for five.
Pollard joined Amin and steered the team to the target.
Brief scores:
Peshawar Zalmi bt Lahore Qalandar by 7 wkts. Lahore Qalandars 78 in 15.1 overs (Hasan Ali 4 for 15, Wahab Riaz 3 for 17, Ibtisam Sheikh 2 for 14) Peshawar Zalmi 81 for 3 in 10.1 overs (Umar Amin 61n.o)