Rain delay during the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 3rd Place Play-Off match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Willowmoore Park on February 8, 2020 in Benoni, South Africa. Image Credit: ICC

Persistent and heavy rain forced the cancellation of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 third position play-off between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni, South Africa on Saturday.

The wash-out meant a third-place finish for two-time champions Pakistan on the virtue of more points in group matches, said the information made here by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Pakistan who were placed in Group C and finished with five points while New Zealand, who were in Group A, finished the group stage with three points.

Even the gulls were not impressed by the wet weather in Benoni. Image Credit: ICC

Heavy overnight rain followed by persistent rain delayed the start of the game on Saturday morning. With the relentless rainfall in Benoni, the match was called-off by the umpires with no prospect of a start even 75 minutes after the scheduled 10am start.