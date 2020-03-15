Karachi clinch a spot in the last four of the PSL

Dubai: Karachi Kings opener Sharjeel Khan’s blitz of 37 runs from just 14 balls studded with four sixes and three boundaries knocked Islamabad United out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi. The victory gave Karachi a spot in the last four of the league too.

All hopes of Islamabad, who were restricted to 136-6 in 20 overs, crashed before Sharjeel’s knock. Sharjeel showed how destructive he is as a batsman - and that he deserves to be in Pakistan’s squad for the coming Twenty20 World Cup - through this knock. He hit 32 runs off the first nine balls during his 14-ball stay. Though he fell in the fifth over he placed Karachi on the road to victory with a 60-run opening partnership in 4.6 overs with Babar Azam (19).

Sharjeel was instrumental in Karachi’s 10-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars on Thursday night. He cracked a breezy 74 runs to announce that he is in top form after return from his three-year ban for spot fixing.

Karachi skipper Imad Wasim ensured that the momentum is maintained through a knock of 26 runs despite losing Cameron Delport (11) Iftikhar Ahmed (1) Chadwicket Walton (11). Umaid Asif (13n.o) and Chris Jordan (6n.o) reached Karachi to the target with four balls to spare.

Islamabad would have got shot out for even smaller score but for Hussain Talat’s 37 runs and opener Philip’s Salt’s 25 runs.

Brief scores

Karachi Kings bt Islamabad United by 4 wkts

Islamabad 136-6 in 20 overs (Philip Salt 25, Hussain Talat 37)

Karachi 137-6 in 19.2 overs (Sharjeel Khan 37; Shadab Khan 2-28)